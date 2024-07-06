Xi says China ready to develop comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in new era with Tajikistan

Xinhua) 09:12, July 06, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era with Tajikistan, said Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Friday.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, expressing his delight to once again meet his old friend President Rahmon.

Five years after the last visit, Xi said he saw an even more prosperous Tajikistan this time.

As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China is truly pleased about this, said Xi, expressing his confidence that under Rahmon's leadership, Tajikistan will surely meet the various national development goals it has set forth.

Building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit is a political decision made together by the two presidents. It conforms with the trend of the times, and with the common interests of the two countries and peoples, said Xi.

Under the new circumstances, China is ready to work with Tajikistan to develop a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and to build the China-Tajikistan community with a shared future from a higher starting point, he said.

Noting that China will remain steadfast in promoting friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan, Xi said China will firmly support Tajikistan in following a development path that suits its national conditions, firmly support the efforts of Tajikistan to safeguard its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly support the various political arrangements and development measures in Tajikistan put forth by President Rahmon.

China firmly opposes interference in Tajikistan's internal affairs under any excuse by any external force. No matter how the international landscape changes, China will always be a trustworthy friend, a reliable partner and a close brother of Tajikistan, he said.

In the talks, Rahmon hailed China and Tajikistan are friendly neighbors and loyal friends.

Rahmon said that under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, bilateral relations have maintained sound development in recent years, achieving positive outcomes in various fields of cooperation and maintaining high-level communication and collaboration in multilateral institutions.

Rahmon pointed out that the Tajikistan-China relationship is an exemplary model of international relations between nations.

Since the beginning of the new era, under the visionary and wise leadership of President Xi, China has made great developmental achievements, which have not only benefited the Chinese people, but also made important contributions to regional and world peace and development, he said.

To strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China in the new era is a priority policy direction of Tajikistan, Rahmon said, adding that the Tajik side firmly abides by the one-China principle, opposes any form of "Taiwan independence," and firmly supports all efforts made by China in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity and realizing national reunification.

Following the talks, the two leaders also jointly met the press.

Xi said the two sides have agreed to focus on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, comprehensively promote the synergy of development strategies of the two countries, and help each other's modernization drive.

China is ready to import more quality products from Tajikistan and continuously upgrade the quality and scale of China-Tajikistan economic and trade cooperation, he said.

He also said the two countries have agreed to continue to deepen connectivity cooperation and support Tajikistan in tapping more potential in boosting transit transport.

For his part, Rahmon said Xi's state visit to Tajikistan is an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations, which will inject strong new impetus into the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Tajikistan and China in the new era.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a grand welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a grand welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inspect the guard of honor in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. Rahmon hosted a grand welcome ceremony for Xi. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inspect the guard of honor in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. Rahmon hosted a grand welcome ceremony for Xi. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon hold small-group talks in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon hold big-group talks in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon sign a joint statement between the two countries on developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era after their talks in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi held talks with Rahmon at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on Friday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon jointly meet the press after their talks at the presidential palace in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)