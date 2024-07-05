Xi says China to strengthen complementarity between BRI, Tajikistan's national development strategy

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China will work with Tajikistan to strengthen complementarity between the Belt and Road Initiative and the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan up to the period of 2030 as a concrete step to boost their respective development and revitalization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published on Tajik media on Friday.

The two countries need to consider new measures for trade promotion and expansion, accelerate the construction of the key section of the China-Tajikistan highway, and open more direct flights in response to the travel needs of their peoples. Other areas of cooperation include high and new technologies such as new energy vehicle, solar panel and satellite communication. China will import more premium produce from Tajikistan, and encourage strong Chinese companies to make more investments in Tajikistan as a step to help modernize its industrial system, Xi said.

"China and Tajikistan are both at a critical stage of national development and revitalization. China is pursuing high-quality development and advancing high-standard opening up. The Chinese people are working in unity to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. Tajikistan is making great strides on its path to realizing the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan up to the period of 2030," he said.

He looks forward to his meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss how best to promote closer cooperation and bring their bilateral relationship to new heights, Xi added.

The signed article, under the title "Working Together for a Brighter Future of China-Tajikistan Relations," was published in the Narodnaya Gazeta newspaper and the state-run Khovar News Agency.

