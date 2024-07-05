Xi says China supports UN in playing central role in int'l affairs

July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that no matter how the international situation changes, China always adheres to genuine multilateralism and supports the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.

