Xi says China supports UN in playing central role in int'l affairs
(Xinhua) 11:15, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that no matter how the international situation changes, China always adheres to genuine multilateralism and supports the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.
