Xi calls for earnest efforts to establish SCO financing platform

Xinhua) 10:48, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called for earnest efforts to establish a financing platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Xi made the remarks when attending the SCO+ meeting.

