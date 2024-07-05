Home>>
Xi calls for earnest efforts to establish SCO financing platform
(Xinhua) 10:48, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called for earnest efforts to establish a financing platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Xi made the remarks when attending the SCO+ meeting.
