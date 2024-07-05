Xi attends "SCO+" meeting

Xinhua) 09:41, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+, and delivered an important speech titled "Joining Hands to Build a More Beautiful Home Of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+, and delivers an important speech titled "Joining Hands to Build a More Beautiful Home Of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a group photo session during a welcome banquet held by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+, in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. Xi attended the SCO+ meeting and delivered an important speech titled "Joining Hands to Build a More Beautiful Home Of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+, and delivers an important speech titled "Joining Hands to Build a More Beautiful Home Of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)