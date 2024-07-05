Xi calls for building common home of solidarity, prosperity and fairness

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+, and delivers an important speech titled "Joining Hands to Build a More Beautiful Home Of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called for building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.

Xi made the remarks when attending the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+.

At present, changes of historical significance across the world during our times are unfolding in ways like never before, Xi said, adding that the international landscape is undergoing rapid transformation.

To cope with this major transformation, the key is to have the wisdom to see the changes, the ability to deal with the changes, and the courage to make changes, Xi said.

China proposes that SCO member states do more to share their experience on governance and hold the SCO Political Parties Forum at an appropriate time, he said.

No matter how the international landscape changes, the SCO must hold the bottom line of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Xi said.

Real security is premised on the security of all countries, he added.

We need to respect the development path of respective, independent choosing, and support each other in safeguarding core interests, he said.

We need to bridge our differences, build more consensus, and enhance mutual trust through strategic communication, Xi said.

He called for earnest efforts to establish a financing platform of the SCO, and welcomed all parties to use the Beidou Satellite Navigation System and participate in the development of the International Lunar Research Station.

China will provide at least 1,000 training opportunities on digital technology to fellow countries in the SCO in the next three years, and host 1,000 young people from countries in the SCO for exchange opportunities in China in the next five years, Xi said.

The Chinese president said the current SCO summit has issued the Astana Declaration, the SCO initiative on world unity for justice, harmony and development, and the statement on the principles of good-neighborliness, trust and partnership.

The SCO should make its important contribution to eliminating the deficits in peace, development, security and governance, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a group photo session during a welcome banquet held by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+, in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. Xi attended the SCO+ meeting and delivered an important speech titled "Joining Hands to Build a More Beautiful Home Of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

