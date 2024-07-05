Xi says China, Türkiye should push for greater development of strategic cooperative relationship

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China and Türkiye should push for greater development of their strategic cooperative relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

The two sides should also support each other in safeguarding their core interests, constantly consolidate political mutual trust and promote high-level mutually beneficial cooperation, said Xi when meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.

Xi pointed out that China-Türkiye relations have maintained a stable development momentum. As major developing countries and members of the Global South, China and Türkiye share broad consensus on pursuing their respective national development and revitalization and upholding norms governing international relations, he added.

Xi stressed that China supports Türkiye in following a development path suited to its own national conditions, encourages both sides to expand trade, supports Chinese enterprises in increasing investment in Türkiye, promotes cooperation on infrastructure projects in an orderly manner, and encourages more Chinese citizens to travel to Türkiye.

China and Türkiye share same or similar views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Ukraine crisis and other issues, and should keep in close communication, Xi said, adding that China is willing to strengthen coordination with Türkiye within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Group of 20.

For his part, Erdogan said Türkiye attaches great importance to developing relations with China, unswervingly commits to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, firmly adheres to the one-China principle and respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that China is Türkiye's most important economic and trade partner in the world and in Asia, Erdogan said the Turkish side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Türkiye and more Chinese tourists to visit Türkiye.

It is hoped that the two sides will further align the Belt and Road Initiative with Türkiye's development strategies and expand cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, infrastructure and clean energy, he said.

The Turkish side appreciates China's significant contributions to promoting world peace, including its fair and just stance on the Palestinian issue, Erdogan said.

Türkiye hopes to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China, he added.

