Xi warns SCO members of real threat from the Cold War mentality

Xinhua) 16:08, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here Thursday called on the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to ensure security in the face of real threat from the Cold War mentality.

Addressing the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Astana, Xi also urged the member states to adhere to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, address complex and intertwined security challenges through dialogue and coordination, and respond to the profoundly changing international landscape with a win-win approach, so as to build a world of lasting peace and universal security.

