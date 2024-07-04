Strategic partnership boost
President Xi Jinping (center) reviews the honor guard, accompanied by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Astana on Wednesday. YUE YUEWEI/XINHUA
President Xi and Kazakh President Tokayev hold talks on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Astana during Xi's state visit to Kazakhstan. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY
President Xi and Kazakh President Tokayev meet the media after their talks at the presidential palace in Astana on Wednesday. ZHAI JIANLAN/XINHUA
Kazakh President Tokayev and senior officials welcome President Xi at the airport in Astana on Tuesday. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY
A grand welcoming ceremony is held for President Xi's arrival at the airport in Astana on Tuesday. YIN BOGU/XINHUA
Children wave Chinese and Kazakh national flags at the welcoming ceremony at the airport in Astana on Tuesday. XIE HUANCHI/XINHUA
The Akorda presidential palace and surrounding buildings in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. WANG JIANHUA/XINHUA
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Kazakhstan to discuss possibility of commercial use of each other's space launch sites
- Xi, Tokayev hold talks, hail China-Kazakhstan relations
- Xi meets Russia's Putin in Astana, urging conservation of unique value in bilateral cooperation
- Xi calls on China, Russia to conserve unique value of bilateral ties
- Xi says China firmly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding national independence
- Bilateral relations between China and Kazakhstan in numbers
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.