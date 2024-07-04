China, Kazakhstan to discuss possibility of commercial use of each other's space launch sites

Xinhua) 10:41, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China and Kazakhstan support their aerospace institutions and enterprises in discussing the possibility of the commercial use of each other's space launch sites, said a joint statement between China and Kazakhstan released here on Wednesday.

The two sides also support their aerospace institutions and enterprises in communicating and cooperating in the peaceful use of outer space, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in fields including the moon and deep space, as well as the reception and exchange of remote sensing data, said the joint statement signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)