A glimpse of China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base

Xinhua) 10:21, July 04, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows freight ships docked at the container terminal of Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Launched in May 2014, the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base is the first entity project inaugurated under the Belt and Road Initiative. It acts as the only departure port for Kazakhstan's grain transit in China and an important dry port for landlocked Central Asian countries.

The base has ensured smooth flows of freight across the Eurasian continent and has become an important platform for products from Central Asian countries to reach seaports.

The Lianyungang freight train services cover major destinations throughout Central Asia, transporting more than 400 categories of goods such as household appliances, pharmaceuticals and construction materials. The base has become a pivotal cross-border transportation hub between Asia and Europe.

A drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a view of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows an international freight train pulling out of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a view of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a view of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a view of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows freight ships docked at the container terminal of Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Chinese and Kazakhstan staff members communicate at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a view of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An international freight train pulls out of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)