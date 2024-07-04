Tokayev says Kazakhstan to firmly abides by one-China principle

Xinhua) 09:54, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said here Wednesday that his country firmly abides by the one-China principle and is a reliable friend and partner of China.

In his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tokayev said it is an unswerving strategic priority for Kazakhstan to deepen friendly and strategic cooperation with China.

