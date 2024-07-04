We Are China

Xi says China firmly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding national independence

Xinhua) 10:57, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and security, said Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Wednesday.

China is always a trustworthy friend and partner of Uzbekistan, said Xi during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

