Xi says China always a trustworthy neighbor and partner for Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 09:53, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that China will always be a good neighbor and partner Kazakhstan can rely on and trust.

Xi made the remarks in his talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

