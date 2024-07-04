Xi says China, Kazakhstan pledge to jointly implement 3 key China-proposed initiatives

Xinhua) 09:37, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that China and Kazakhstan have agreed to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, three key initiatives proposed by China.

The two sides have pledged to continue working closely in international affairs and strengthen coordination and cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism as well as other multilateral frameworks, he said.

Xi, joined by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, made the remarks when meeting with the press following the two leaders' talks.

