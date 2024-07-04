Xi says China regards Kazakhstan priority in neighborhood diplomacy

Xinhua) 10:12, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that the Chinese side regards Kazakhstan as a priority in China's neighborhood diplomacy and an important partner for cooperation in Central Asia.

Xi made the remarks in his talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Chinese president is on a state visit to the country.

In the meeting, Xi said China's will and determination to maintain and grow bilateral relations stand firm, and will not be changed due to any single incident or transformations in the international situation.

China will always be a good neighbor and partner Kazakhstan can rely on and trust, he added.

The Chinese side, Xi also said, will continue to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in traditional energy such as natural gas, expand new energy cooperation including photovoltaic and wind power, encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Kazakhstan, and help Kazakhstan convert its resource advantages into development capabilities to achieve green, low-carbon and sustainable development.

