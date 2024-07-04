Bilateral relations between China and Kazakhstan in numbers

Ecns.cn) 11:11, July 04, 2024

China and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992 and advanced their relationship to a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership in 2019. In 2022, the two sides agreed to build a community with a shared future defined by lasting friendship, a high degree of mutual trust, and sharing weal and woe.

China first proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in Kazakhstan in 2013. China is one of Kazakhstan's most important trade and investment partners. Trade between China and Kazakhstan hit a record of $41 billion in 2023.

Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked country, spans the Eurasian continent. The capital, Astana, is one of the youngest capitals in the world, with grand architectural designs and a futuristic feel.

