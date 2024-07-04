Home>>
Xi attends SCO summit
(Xinhua) 13:39, July 04, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held here on Thursday.
