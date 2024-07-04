Xi calls on SCO members to safeguard right to development in face of "small yard, high fences" risks

Xinhua) July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to safeguard the right to development in the face of real risks of "small yard, high fences."

Addressing the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Astana, Xi noted that they should adhere to mutual benefits and inclusiveness, join hands to push for scientific and technological innovation, keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, stimulate the internal impetus of regional economies, and work towards common development goals.

