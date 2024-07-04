Xi says the world is standing at a crossroads of history again

Xinhua) 16:08, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- As the world is faced with accelerating changes unseen in a century, the human society is standing at a crossroads of history again, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana on Thursday.

Noting that the organization has had its 10th member state since its establishment 23 years ago, Xi said the foundation for SCO cooperation has become more solid as the SCO "big family" has growing membership which covers three continents around the world.

Xi pointed out that the SCO stands on the right side of history, fairness and justice, and is of great significance to the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)