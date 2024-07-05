Xi says China-Belarus relations to develop healthily, with great strides

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that he believes China-Belarus relations will continue to develop healthily and with great strides under joint efforts of both countries.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.

Congratulating Belarus on officially joining the SCO, Xi said President Lukashenko visited China twice in 2023, during which he and Lukashenko jointly drew a new blueprint for the development of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

This year has witnessed close communication between the two countries at all levels and effective implementation of the consensus reached between both sides, Xi noted.

For his part, Lukashenko thanked the Chinese side for supporting Belarus on officially joining the SCO, and congratulated China on taking over the rotating presidency of the SCO.

The performance of the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Belarus on Wednesday was warmly welcomed, which is another demonstration of the friendship between the two countries, he said.

Belarus supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Xi, as well as the six-point consensus jointly proposed by China and Brazil on a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Lukashenko said, adding that the Belarusian side looks forward to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination with China.

