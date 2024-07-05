We Are China

Xi proposes to hold political party forum to strengthen exchanges on governance

Xinhua) 10:19, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to strengthen exchanges on governing experience, and hold an SCO political party forum at a proper time.

Xi made the remarks when attending the SCO+ meeting.

