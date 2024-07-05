Xi's speech at conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence published

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a conference held on June 28 marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence has been published as a booklet.

In the 1950s, the Chinese leadership specified the Five Principles in their entirety for the first time -- mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

At the June conference in Beijing, Xi called on the international community to carry forward the Five Principles under the new circumstances and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstores across the country.

