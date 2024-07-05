Home>>
Xi says China, Türkiye share similar views on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Ukraine crisis
(Xinhua) 11:11, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China and Türkiye share same or similar views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Ukraine crisis and other issues, and should keep in close communication, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.
