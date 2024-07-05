Home>>
China to provide no less than 1,000 training opportunities for digital technology in 3 years: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:47, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to provide no less than 1,000 training opportunities for digital technology in the next three years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.
Xi made the remarks when attending the SCO+ meeting.
