Xi says China supports UN's leading role in int'l financial architecture reform

Xinhua) 11:13, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China supports the United Nations in playing a leading role in advancing the reform of the international financial architecture and the global governance of artificial intelligence.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.

