Xi puts forward five proposals to develop China-Tajikistan ties

Xinhua) 14:17, July 05, 2024

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward five proposals to promote closer China-Tajikistan cooperation and bring bilateral relations to new heights in a signed article published Friday on Tajik media.

First, the two countries need to improve the top-level design for the bilateral relationship to ensure its steady development in the right direction, Xi said in the article titled "Working Together for a Brighter Future of China-Tajikistan Relations."

Second, the two countries need to expand results-oriented cooperation to provide stronger material foundations for China-Tajikistan relations, he said.

Third, the two countries need to deepen security cooperation and build a strong development security shield, he said.

Forth, the two countries need to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges to strengthen public support for a lasting friendship between the two nations, Xi said.

Fifth, the two countries need to enhance unity and collaboration and help foster an international environment favorable for peace and development, said the Chinese president.

Xi's signed article was published in the Narodnaya Gazeta newspaper and the state-run Khovar News Agency.

Xi is on a state visit to Tajikistan after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, and a state visit to Kazakhstan.

