Flags of China, Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe for Xi's visit

Ecns.cn) 16:50, July 05, 2024

Flags of China and Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on July 4, 2024, to welcome the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: China News Service / Han Haidan)

Flags of China and Tajikistan are seen in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on July 4, 2024, to welcome the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: China News Service / Han Haidan)

