Home>>
Flags of China, Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe for Xi's visit
(Ecns.cn) 16:50, July 05, 2024
Flags of China and Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on July 4, 2024, to welcome the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: China News Service / Han Haidan)
Flags of China and Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on July 4, 2024, to welcome the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: China News Service / Han Haidan)
Flags of China and Tajikistan flutter in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on July 4, 2024, to welcome the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: China News Service / Han Haidan)
Flags of China and Tajikistan are seen in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on July 4, 2024, to welcome the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: China News Service / Han Haidan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China to strengthen complementarity between BRI, Tajikistan's national development strategy
- Xi puts forward five proposals to develop China-Tajikistan ties
- Full Text of Chinese president's signed article on Tajik media
- Xi hails solid foundation of SCO, warns of real threat, risks
- Bowen in Dushanbe | Fruits of friendship with Tajikistan
- Infographics: Highlights of China-Tajikistan cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.