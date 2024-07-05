Infographics: Highlights of China-Tajikistan cooperation

China is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Tajikistan and one of the country's major trading partners. In 2023, two-way trade between China and Tajikistan reached 3.9 billion U.S. dollars, a 53.5 percent year-on-year increase.

