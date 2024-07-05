Home>>
Infographics: Highlights of China-Tajikistan cooperation
(People's Daily Online) 16:10, July 05, 2024
China is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Tajikistan and one of the country's major trading partners. In 2023, two-way trade between China and Tajikistan reached 3.9 billion U.S. dollars, a 53.5 percent year-on-year increase.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bowen in Dushanbe | Fruits of friendship with Tajikistan
- Interview: New prospects for Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, says Tajik president
- Key visit heralds new era of Sino-Tajik ties
- Luban Workshop grooms talents for Tajikistan's industrialization, modernization
- President Xi's Silk Road Stories: Mutual benefit driving China-Tajikistan cooperation
- Xi's cultural exchange footprints: Tajikistan, the beautiful 'land of mountains'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.