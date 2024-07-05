We Are China

Luban Workshop grooms talents for Tajikistan's industrialization, modernization

Xinhua) 09:12, July 05, 2024

A teacher (L) from Tianjin Urban Construction Management & Vocation Technology College gives instructions to a student at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)

DUSHANBE, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Luban Workshop, co-founded by China's Tianjin Urban Construction Management & Vocation Technology College and Tajik Technical University, was officially put into operation in November 2022. It covers 1,138 square meters and is the first of its kind in Central Asia.

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows an interior view of the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Students listen as a teacher gives instructions at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)

A student attends a training session at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A teacher (R) from Tianjin Urban Construction Management &Vocation Technology College gives instructions to a student at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

Students listen as a teacher gives instructions at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)

Students listen as a teacher gives instructions at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)

Students attend a study session at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows an exterior view of the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

School staff from China's Tianjin Urban Construction Management &Vocation Technology College and Tajik Technical University communicate at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

Students show their letters of admission to a Chinese college at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Students receive their letters of admission to a Chinese college at the Luban Workshop in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

