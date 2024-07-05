Bowen in Dushanbe | Fruits of friendship with Tajikistan

(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 05, 2024

Apricot trees were brought from China to Tajikistan through the ancient Silk Road. Now, they are one of the most widespread and sustainably harvested crops in the Central Asian country. But how has the history of China-Tajikistan relations via the Silk Road impacted the daily lives of locals? Join People's Daily reporter Li Bowen to find out!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)