Home>>
Bowen in Dushanbe | Fruits of friendship with Tajikistan
(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 05, 2024
Apricot trees were brought from China to Tajikistan through the ancient Silk Road. Now, they are one of the most widespread and sustainably harvested crops in the Central Asian country. But how has the history of China-Tajikistan relations via the Silk Road impacted the daily lives of locals? Join People's Daily reporter Li Bowen to find out!
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: New prospects for Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, says Tajik president
- Xi's visit to bolster China-Tajikistan cooperation
- Xi's cultural exchange footprints: Tajikistan, the beautiful 'land of mountains'
- Luban Workshop grooms talents for Tajikistan's industrialization, modernization
- President Xi's Silk Road Stories: Mutual benefit driving China-Tajikistan cooperation
- Key visit heralds new era of Sino-Tajik ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.