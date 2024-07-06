Xi, Tajik President Rahmon attend inauguration of Chinese-aided parliament building, government building

Xinhua) 10:56, July 06, 2024

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday attended the inauguration of a parliament building and a government building aided by China in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Xi is on a state visit to Tajikistan after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.

