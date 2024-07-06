China, Tajikistan vow to jointly build multimodal transport corridor: joint statement

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Tajikistan will jointly build the multimodal transport corridor linking China and Türkiye via regional countries, said a joint statement between the two countries released on Friday.

According to the joint statement, the multimodal transport corridor will link China and Türkiye via regional countries including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The logistics cooperation between China and Tajikistan has achieved results, said the two sides in the joint statement, emphasizing the importance of strengthening regional transportation infrastructural connectivity under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two sides expressed the willingness to continue deepening cooperation on the China-Europe freight train services. They also attach importance to the construction of the transportation corridor linking China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, and will gradually implement the modernization of the highway linking China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, giving full play to the potential of the Kulob logistics center in Tajikistan, it said.

The joint statement was issued during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

