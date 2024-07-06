Xi seen off by Rahmon at airport after state visit to Tajikistan

Xinhua) July 06, 2024

DUSHANBE, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon bid farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the airport on Saturday after Xi wrapped up a state visit to Tajikistan.

The visit saw the two countries elevate their ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, as well as Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin also bid farewell to Xi at the airport.

Rahmon presented to Xi a precious photo album of his three visits to Tajikistan since 2014 and once again warmly congratulated Xi on his successful historic state visit to Tajikistan.

Xi pointed out that the historic meeting between the two heads of state during his visit will lead the development of China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era for a long time to come, adding he would like to work with President Rahmon to continue pushing for an even brighter future for China-Tajikistan relations.

On the way to the airport, local overseas Chinese and representatives of Chinese-funded institutions waved the national flags of China and Tajikistan on both sides of the road, congratulating Xi on the complete success of his state visit.

On Friday evening, Xi had a cordial and friendly chat over tea with Rahmon in Dushanbe.

