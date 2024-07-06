Xi says China ready to strengthen synergy of development strategies with Tajikistan

Xinhua) 10:48, July 06, 2024

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to exchange and share development experience and opportunities with Tajikistan while advancing the synergy of their development strategies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday.

He made the remarks during his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, adding that China stands ready to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Tajikistan.

China is also willing to work with Tajikistan to upgrade the quality and scale of economic and trade cooperation, optimize connectivity cooperation, deepen agricultural cooperation, expand cooperation in critical mineral resources as well as in such fields as new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and help Tajikistan develop a modern industrial system, Xi added.

For his part, Rahmon said Tajikistan is willing to take the implementation of the outcomes of Xi's visit as an important opportunity to further promote Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation in connectivity, agriculture, critical minerals, new energy and other fields, so as to accelerate the country's industrialization and modernization.

