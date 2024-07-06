Xi, Tajik President Rahmon jointly meet press

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday jointly met the press after they held talks.

Xi is on a state visit to Tajikistan after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.

