Chinese FM to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Xinhua) 17:04, November 17, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and hold strategic dialogues respectively with their foreign ministers from Nov. 19 to 22, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will pay the visit at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)