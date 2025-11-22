Nanjing hosts int'l dialogue on sustainable waterfront city development

Xinhua) 11:19, November 22, 2025

NANJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- From Wednesday to Friday, mayors and representatives from 10 countries gathered in Nanjing, a city along the Yangtze River, to share urban governance experiences and discuss sustainable development trends for waterfront cities worldwide.

Themed "Flowing Rivers, Converging Future," the Global Mayors Dialogue brought together participants from Brunei, Egypt, Germany, Italy, China and other countries. Through visits to schools, cultural sites and riverside areas, the attendees gained a multidimensional understanding of the city, known for its economic vitality and rich cultural heritage in eastern China.

During a tour of Nanjing's 600-year-old city wall, international guests marveled at its impressive engineering and meticulous preservation.

"This is my first time visiting Nanjing's city wall. The wisdom of our ancestors inspires me with deep respect and pride as an overseas Chinese," said Gan Tian Loo, chairman of the working committee for the historic urban area of Malaysia's Malacca. He expressed his anticipation for collaboration between Malacca and Nanjing on city wall preservation.

In Nanjing's Xiaoxihu neighborhood, cafes and bookstores stand alongside traditional courtyard houses, creating a harmonious blend where the daily lives of local residents intertwine effortlessly with new commercial spaces.

Alessandro Rapinese, mayor of Como, Italy, emphasized that Nanjing's dedication to cultural preservation aligns with Como's approach. "We face similar challenges and are solving them in similar ways -- protecting heritage while allowing people to live within it."

Balancing urbanization and ecological protection poses a common challenge for cities worldwide. Nanjing, where endangered finless porpoises can be observed near its urban core along the Yangtze River, offers an inspiring model showcasing how economic development and biodiversity can thrive in harmony.

"The beautiful Yangtze River reminds me of the Danube River," said arko Mi in, mayor of Novi Sad, Serbia. He described Nanjing as a unique example where skyscrapers and nature reserves coexist harmoniously. As a city in the Danube region, Novi Sad also boasts natural reserves near its urban area and aims to learn from Nanjing's experience in conserving urban endangered species.

Mohamed Higazy, a board member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, noted that Nanjing "respects its past while looking to the future." He added that many Chinese cities serve as models for embracing modernity while honoring tradition -- a theme central to the dialogue.

Li Zhongjun, acting mayor of Nanjing, expressed hope that the event would strengthen intercity cooperation and help address practical challenges faced by urban areas worldwide.

