Global mayors, mayoral representatives from 10 countries visit China's Nanjing

Xinhua) 09:40, November 21, 2025

Delegates visit the Xiaoxihu area in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 20, 2025. A forum bringing together mayors and mayoral representatives from 10 countries opened on Wednesday in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

During the three-day event, delegates are scheduled to visit campuses, scenic areas along the Yangtze River, and historic and cultural sites to learn about Nanjing's experience in ecological protection, urban renewal, and culture and modern development.

Delegates visit the Zhonghuamen Barbican in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2025. A forum bringing together mayors and mayoral representatives from 10 countries opened on Wednesday in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Gu Yeliang (3rd R), a Qinhuai Lantern artisan, introduces Qinhuai Lantern to delegates at a studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 20, 2025. A forum bringing together mayors and mayoral representatives from 10 countries opened on Wednesday in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Hend Mohamed Ahmed Abdelhalim, deputy governor of Egypt's Giza Governorate, plays football at Nanjing Yuhuatai High School in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2025. A forum bringing together mayors and mayoral representatives from 10 countries opened on Wednesday in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Delegates visit the Nanjing city wall museum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2025. A forum bringing together mayors and mayoral representatives from 10 countries opened on Wednesday in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

