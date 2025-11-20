Nanjing Marathon's smart solution

(People's Daily App) 16:07, November 20, 2025

On November 16 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, police set up 95 "crossing points" along the marathon route. Using caution tape, officers created small "safety islands" where civilians could cross in groups during runner breaks, while directing runners with verbal cues to shift lanes smoothly.

