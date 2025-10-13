Home>>
Unbelievable! Robot breakdances on stage and nails the challenging 'windmill'
Imagine a robot stepping onto a stage, not just to show off its functions, but to breakdance with the energy and style of a professional. That's exactly what happened in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province! This robotic performer brings the heat with every step, pop, and lock, showing off an impressive range of breakdancing moves. Then, it raises the bar by pulling off the "windmill" – a move that even human dancers struggle to perfect.
