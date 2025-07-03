China's Nanjing opens 22 air-raid shelters for residents to enjoy leisure time

Xinhua) 09:03, July 03, 2025

A child eats watermelon in an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A citizen reads in an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

Residents enjoy leisure time in an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

Residents enjoy leisure time within an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

People walk out an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

