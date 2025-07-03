China's Nanjing opens 22 air-raid shelters for residents to enjoy leisure time
A child eats watermelon in an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
A citizen reads in an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)
Residents enjoy leisure time in an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)
Residents enjoy leisure time within an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
People walk out an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. Due to hot weather this summer, Nanjing has opened 22 air-raid shelters for free, providing local residents with various social and leisure services. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.