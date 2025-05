We Are China

Blooming hydrangea flowers present visual feast in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 14:13, May 07, 2025

Visitors pose for photos amid blooming hydrangea flowers at Nanjing Botanical Garden Mem. Sun Yat-Sen in east China's Jiangsu Province, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Yang Bo)

