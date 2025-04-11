China's Jiangsu promotes development of Internet of Things

A staff member locates the particular positions of the elderly with a monitoring platform at a nursing home in Binghu District of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

In recent years, Jiangsu Province has actively promoted the high-quality development of the Internet of Things, striving to build up an industrial innovation center with global influence.

A national advanced manufacturing cluster of the Internet of Things has been gradually established in Wuxi City of Jiangsu, where the Internet of Things technologies have accelerated the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation, home furnishing, medical care, agriculture, etc.

In the future, Jiangsu will further deepen the integration and application of the Internet of Things with artificial intelligence, big data and other technologies to promote new industrialization.

A staff member works at an information data center of SinoVision SensTech in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An elderly man rests in his room at a nursing home in Binghu District of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2025. The smart health monitoring device behind him can transmit his real-time respiration and heartbeat conditions to the nurse station. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

A staff member works at a car networking operation and management center in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A panoramic drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows an eco-industrial park of intelligent connected vehicles in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member lays a vital signs monitoring mattresses, which can monitor the breathing and heart rate of the elderly and display data in real time, at a nursing home in Binghu District of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Elderly women rest in a room wearing smart name badges at a nursing home in Binghu District of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2025. The smart name badges can be positioned by staff members to prevent the elderly from getting lost. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

A staff member operates at a workshop at SinoVision SensTech in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members operate at a workshop at SinoVision SensTech in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A minibus runs on a road in an eco-industrial park of intelligent connected vehicles in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A panoramic drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows an eco-industrial park of intelligent connected vehicles in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Security staff monitor the operation of self-driving minibuses at a smart driving service center in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member arranges home-based elderly care devices at Jiangsu CAS Nor-West Star Information Technology Co., Ltd. in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An elderly woman (L) tries an AI health detecting device with the assistance of a staff member at a nursing home in Binghu District of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2025. The detector will collect and send the health data to the nurse station, allowing an in-time adaptation of the nursing plans in accordance to the health status of the elderly. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

