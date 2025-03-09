Crayfish industry boosts rural revitalization in Xuyi County, E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:43, March 09, 2025

A chef cooks crayfish at a restaurant in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. As the temperature rises, crayfish are on the market in Xuyi County, a well-known crayfish production hub in China. In recent years, Xuyi has vigorously developed crayfish industry. The ecological breeding area of crayfish in the county has reached one million mu (about 66,667 hectares), and over 210,000 people are involved in the crayfish industry. Crayfish industry has become a boost to the local rural revitalization. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a crayfish field of a demonstration base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Qian Xianhua/Xinhua)

A worker operates at a crayfish condiment company in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)

Crayfish are pictured at a crayfish breeding company in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Xu Shuying/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows a crayfish industry demonstration base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a crayfish field of a demonstration base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows farmers planting aquatic plants in a crayfish field of a demonstration base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a crayfish field of a demonstration base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a crayfish field of a demonstration base in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Crayfish are pictured at a crayfish breeding company in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Tianyu/Xinhua)

A chef cooks crayfish at a restaurant in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Qiang/Xinhua)

A worker operates at a crayfish condiment company in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Yan Xiuqi/Xinhua)

A chef cooks crayfish at a restaurant in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Workers operate at a crayfish condiment company in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Trainees learn to cook crayfish at a training school in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

People taste crayfish at a restaurant in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

