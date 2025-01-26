London conference promotes culture, tourism of China's Jiangsu Province

January 26, 2025

LONDON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A conference featuring cultural and natural heritage of China's eastern coastal province of Jiangsu was held here this week.

The "Happy Chinese New Year -- Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Conference brought together representatives from the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Embassy to the United Kingdom, China National Tourist Office London and the World Travel Market.

At the conference, a British singer performed the iconic Jiangsu folk song "Jasmine Flower" and a traditional Chinese music ensemble presented "Moonlit Night on the Spring River," offering attendees a glimpse of Jiangsu's artistic richness.

A Jiangsu Culture and Tourism Photography Exhibition accompanied the event, showcasing the province's harmony of modernity and tradition through stunning images. Jiangsu, known as the "land of fish and rice," boasts unique geography with rivers, lakes, seas, and canals, covering one-sixth of its territory with water.

Chen Jinsong, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, described "Charm of Jiangsu" as the core brand of the province's culture and tourism.

He emphasized the province's rich cultural legacy, including the craftsmanship and folk art of Suzhou, Huai'an as UNESCO's City of Gastronomy, and 12 items listed as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity, including Kunqu Opera, Guqin Art, Chinese paper-cutting, sericulture and silk craftsmanship of China (Kesi Silk Weaving), Duanwu festival (dragon boat festival) and traditional Chinese tea making technology.

Mei Sim Lai OBE, His Majesty's and The Queen's Representative for the London Borough of Brent, shared her admiration for Jiangsu's culture and cuisine during her speech, inviting British audiences to explore the province: "Visit Jiangsu -- you're sure to have an unforgettable experience."

A British attendee also said, "Through this conference, I've discovered how special Jiangsu truly is. Its abundant waterways and refined cultural lifestyle make me eager to visit."

The event also marked the inauguration of the Global Communication Centre of Jiangsu Department of Culture and Tourism in London, signifying a new chapter in cultural and tourism collaboration between Jiangsu and Britain.

