China's Jiangsu Province announces measures to boost sport & leisure sector

Xinhua) 09:38, November 29, 2024

NANJING, China, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Jiangsu Province in east China has issued a set of measures to further promote consumption of sports and leisure.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Wu Bingcheng, deputy director of Jiangsu's sports bureau, said the province will further expand consumption of sports and leisure by increasing the economic impact of sporting events, improving the supply of sports facilities, fostering new types of sports consumption, and building high-quality platforms for sports consumption.

Jiangsu will actively host major international and national sports events to boost related consumption, including the World Indoor Athletics Championships, the World Junior Fencing Championships and the World Taekwondo Championships in 2025. The province also plans to organize over 100 mass sports demonstration events annually.

In order to raise the standard of sports facilities, Jiangsu plans to invest 55 million yuan (7.6 million US dollars) to promote at least 120 sports venues open to the public with low or no entrance fees each year. The province intends to establish fitness facilities as part of urban renewal and renovation of old residential areas and some existing buildings, and integrate new types and functions of sports consumption into the renovation.

Moreover, Jiangsu will continue to support the development of aquatic, aviation and snow sports, as well as sports such as road running, cycling, motor sports, rock climbing and camping.

