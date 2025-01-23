Mounting ceremony of cutter head of "Jianghaihao" shield tunneling machine held in Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:13, January 23, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows the cutter head of "Jianghaihao" shield tunneling machine during its mounting ceremony at a construction site of Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The mounting ceremony of the cutter head of "Jianghaihao" shield tunneling machine, with a diameter of 16.64 meters, was held here on Wednesday. The 39.07-km Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel links the Haimen District of Nantong City with Taicang of Suzhou City, both in Jiangsu. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

