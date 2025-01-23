Mounting ceremony of cutter head of "Jianghaihao" shield tunneling machine held in Jiangsu
This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows the cutter head of "Jianghaihao" shield tunneling machine during its mounting ceremony at a construction site of Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The mounting ceremony of the cutter head of "Jianghaihao" shield tunneling machine, with a diameter of 16.64 meters, was held here on Wednesday. The 39.07-km Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel links the Haimen District of Nantong City with Taicang of Suzhou City, both in Jiangsu. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
