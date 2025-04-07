Qintong Boat Festival held in Taizhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:02, April 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows people gathering for the 2025 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Over five hundred boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Sunday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. The Qintong Boat Festival was listed as the state-level intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Actors perform before the opening of the 2025 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2025. Over five hundred boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Sunday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. The Qintong Boat Festival was listed as the state-level intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

