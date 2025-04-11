East China's Yancheng strives to build green, livable city

Xinhua) 13:10, April 11, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows an offshore wind farm near the coast of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Photo by Wang Yan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows milu deer in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 21, 2024. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a view of the tidal flat at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows the sunset scenery at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a view of the tidal flat at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows milu deer at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Birds are pictured at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 20, 2023. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows the sunrise scenery at Jiangsu Yancheng Wetland and Rare Birds National Nature Reserve in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo shows milu deer in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 21, 2024. Yancheng, located in the middle part of the coastline of Jiangsu Province, is named after the meaning of "city surrounded by salt fields". In recent years, Yancheng has strived to shape a green and livable city through various efforts. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)